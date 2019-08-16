Grangemouth firm brings in life-saving device

Timber engineering firm James Donaldson and Sons has installed a potentially life-saving defbrillator at its MGM Timber site in Grangemouth - and across its UK estate.

The firm says the automated external defibrillators (AED) could not only save a JDS employee in an emergency but are also available for the local community during working hours.

An AED is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart.

The shock can potentially stop an irregular heartbeat and allow a normal rhythm to resume following sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

The British Heart Foundation and Resuscitation Council say the chances of surviving a sudden cardiac arrest diminish by 10 per cent every minute, while the likelihood of survival after 10 minutes is almost zero.

Mark Murphy, integrated systems manager at James Donaldson and Sons, said: “Most people can only imagine the impact a cardiac arrest can have, but speaking from personal experience I understand the devastating impact on the person’s family and work colleagues.

“We spend a significant amount of time with our work colleagues - we talk to them, we know their families, we socialise with them, and in line with our proud family business ethos, they become our extended family”.

He added: “The defibrillators mean that we are now able to provide assistance in the event of a first aid emergency, which could ultimately be the difference between life and death.

“The investment further demonstrates our commitment to putting health and safety first in everything we do.”

He said his personal experience, combined with the fact that heart-related emergencies are most likely to affect middle aged and older men, has driven the decision to invest in AEDs at all sites.

Almost half the company’s employees are middle aged.