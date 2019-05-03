Grangemouth bank hosts tea party for Strathcarron Hospice’s birthday

Tea and cakes were the order of the day as a Grangemouth bank held a fundraiser for Strathcarron Hopsice on its birthday.

The TSB branch in La Porte Precinct was bursting with mad hatters and sweet treats this morning when it hosted a tea party in the name of the Denny-based care and support service, which is marking its 38th anniversary.

All of the funds raised will be used to support patients living with cancer.

TSB was one of several businesses in Falkirk district which signed up to fundraise for Strathcarron.

Theresa Halkett, TSB Grangemouth bank manager, said: “Strathcarron Hospice is a vital part of our local community and we’re really proud to have them as our local charity partner.”

If you work for an organisation which hosted a tea party in support of Strathcarron, please get in touch.

Pictures and videos can be sent to editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk.