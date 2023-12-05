GP surgeries and community hospital buildings are going green in Forth Valley

A number of GP practice and Community Hospital buildings across Forth Valley are set for a green boost as part of wider plans to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and support the delivery of the Board’s net-zero targets.

Almost £2 million of funding from the Green Public Sector Estate De-Carbonisation Scheme (GPSEDS) will be used to improve the energy efficiency of 13 primary care premises across the region. This includes Airth Health Centre, Camelon Health Centre, Falkirk Community Hospital (Westfield Medical Practice and Woodlands Resource Centre), Slamannan Health Centre, Bannockburn Health Centre, Dunblane Health Centre, Orchard House Health Centre, Stirling Health and Care Village (Livilands Resource Centre), St Ninians Health Centre, Clackmannan Health Centre and Tullibody Health Centre.

The work will include the installation of more thermally efficient glazing, solar roof panels, insulation, LED lighting and electric boilers. Building Management Systems will also be upgraded at a number of sites to improve the control of heating and cooling systems using digital technology that will allow remote access from multiple devices.

Financial savings from these improvements are expecting to be around £59,000 each year, underpinned by an additional £30,000/year of income from electricity generated by the new on-site solar panels. Lifetime carbon savings are anticipated as 1595 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Woodlands Resource Centre is one of the buildings that's having 'green' improvements made.

This supports efforts to reduce maintenance and energy costs and contribute to the delivery of targets set out in NHS Scotland’s Climate Emergency and Sustainability Strategy.

Mr Derek Jarvie, NHS Forth Valley’s head of climate change and sustainability, said: “Increasing the energy efficiency of local healthcare facilities across Forth Valley is a key priority as this will not only cut energy bills and generate income but will also help reduce carbon emissions.

“This work is just one of a wide range of initiatives underway to reduce waste, use more environmentally friendly products and deliver greener, more sustainable services in our efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

“The works will also see improvements to greenspace around Stenhousemuir Health Centre funded by the contractor. This will support the health and wellbeing of staff on-site and people in the local community, as well as encouraging greater biodiversity.”