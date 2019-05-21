Golfers are latest to rally round Braes schoolgirl Ashlee Easton

Kind-hearted golfers raised £2800 to help fund life-saving treatment for a Braes schoolgirl.

Ashlee Easton (12) has been battling neuroblastoma – a rare form of cancer – for over six years.

Ashlee Easton with mum Lisa and David Moncur who organised the golf day

She has twice been in remission but now a fundraising appeal has been launched by her family and the charity Solving Kids Cancer, to fund any future treatment which may not be available on the NHS.

Earlier this month David Moncur organised a charity event at Polmont Golf Club which saw over 120 players take part, including Ashlee’s dad Donald, and brought in the bumper donation.

This Friday, May 24, David and his wife are organising another fundraiser, this time in Shieldhill’s Three Kings which they hope will bring in more much-needed cash.

Ashlee’s mum Lisa previousl said: “With treatment options now limited, we joined together with Solving Kids Cancer to try and raise funds for Ashlee.

“This is in case she needs to access further treatment not available on NHS, to hopefully keep the cancer from returning if she reaches remission — or to try and clear the disease if her current treatment does not go to plan.”

For further information about Ashlee’s campaign, or to donate, visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaign/Ashlee

and www.justgiving.com/campaign/Ashlee