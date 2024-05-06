Glaucoma patients in Falkirk to access care through momentous new health policy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS Scotland’s Community Glaucoma Service is set to be rolled out to the area after Specsavers Falkirk store was selected to deliver the scheme.

Melissa McKinnon, optometrist at Specsavers Falkirk, is one of a limited number of opticians across Scotland who has successfully completed the qualification in Glaucoma Management.

The certificate will allow Melissa to treat people with lower risk glaucoma or treat ocular hypertension in their high street location, which is expected to relieve pressure on the NHS.

Melissa says: ‘I’m delighted to have gained this qualification which will allow me to deliver this service to our patients.

‘This qualification means I’ll be able to manage patient’s medications and provide hospital-level care to the local community.

‘This scheme will be of huge benefit to the people of Falkirk, giving them quicker and easier access to treatments and check-ups.

Being dubbed ‘revolutionary’, the healthcare policy is expected to support around 20,000 patients across the country as it continues to be rolled out in 2024.

Specsavers is located at 130 High Street in Falkirk and is open from 9am – 5:30pm Monday through Saturday, and 10am – 4pm every Sunday.