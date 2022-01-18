Game on for girls in Bo'ness

The Game On flyer for the girls programme in Bo'ness.

Delivered by Coalfields Regeneration Trust and led by ‘Game On’ development manager Sean Laird, ‘Game On Girls’ has now added two sessions each Monday at Newton Park. From 4-4.45pm for P3 and P4, and 4.45pm-5.30pm for P4-7.

“We’ve been really pleased with the response and it’s been great to begin to grow our offering," said Sean.

"We would encourage girls interested in taking part to come along and give it a go. It’s a great way to make friends, stay active and be involved in your local community.

“CRT is proud to have forged strong local partnerships and it is our hope that it will continue to help plug the participation gap in sport in coalfield communities.”