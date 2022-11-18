Although Stewart Beveridge, 40, received mandatory training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation as part of his job, he had never needed to use it on a patient. But that changed in September when Bob Beveridge suffered a cardiac arrest while he was visiting his son in Stenhousemuir.

Stewart immediately began CPR whilst Bob’s wife Elaine McGinlay phoned 999 and spoke to call hander Hayley Meldrum, until paramedics arrived.

HIs dad spent five days in intensive care and is now back home in Stenhousemuir continuing his recovery. But the experience has prompted Stewart to encourage others to learn CPR.

Bob and Stewart Beveridge - nurse Stewart performed CPR on his father to save his life

Stewart said, “Working as a nurse, I have been lucky enough to receive mandatory CPR training. Throughout my 15 years of practice I have been fortunate to have not been in a situation where I’ve needed to carry out CPR on any patient. I never expected my dad would be my first experience in doing so.

“It’s hard to explain the adrenaline that kicks in and the feeling of fight or flight. Due to this I would like to send a huge heartfelt thank you to the call handler who kept me calm and focused during this time. She was instrumental in aiding me to perform CPR on my dad and without her I don’t think I would have been as level headed and kept as calm as I did. It’s certainly true it takes a team to save a life.

“I would like to thank the crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) who attended to my dad - their professionalism and care provided were exceptional. Thank you for being so kind and compassionate toward my family during a very difficult and stressful event. It has certainly been a rollercoaster over the last few weeks, however my dad is now in the process of recovery. I would urge everyone to seek CPR training or have some knowledge within this. It truly works and you could save a life.”

Elaine said: “The operator kept me calm whilst shouting out the timings for the chest compressions and although we lost him for a time, within six minutes, two paramedics arrived with a defibrillator. Shortly after the arrival of a second ambulance crew the defibrillator restarted his heart on the sixth attempt.

Stewart Beveridge with dad Bob and his wife Elaine McGinlay

“Within an hour we were with him in resus at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he was awake and able to converse with us. He was admitted to ICU where two days later he suffered another four cardiac arrests. Within an hour he was taken into surgery where the most amazing surgeon implanted a CRT-D into his chest.”

As he continues his recover, Bob, 65, said: “I cannot remember anything about my sudden cardiac arrest but undoubtedly the most important factor in saving my life was taking ill in the presence of my son Stewart who started CPR as soon as I collapsed whilst my wife Elaine phoned 999. I am eternally grateful to everyone involved in my care, I’m making steady progress and hope eventually to be back to my old self.”

Elaine added: “From the initial 999 call right through to the care he is still receiving today he has been looked after by the most professional, compassionate, caring and calm NHS staff I have ever had the privilege to meet. Every one of them played a part in saving my husband’s life in a true team effort and for that we are truly grateful. It is also a great advert for learning how to do CPR, it works.”

