Fundraising walk for Parkinson's event at The Kelpies

A Walk for Parkinson’s event will take place at The Kelpies to help transform the way the organisation offers information and support to those with Parkinson’s and the people in their lives.

The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, September 2 (6pm) and participants can join either the Walk for Parkinson’s 66 mile challenge – involving 66 miles of walking in July – or the Walk for Parkinson’s Your Way where ramblers walk two or six miles wherever they are over September 25 and 26.

This year, thanks to the Frank and Evelyn Brake Connect Fund, sponsorship will be matched pound for pound, doubling the impact for people affected by Parkinson’s.

The Kelpies will host a Walk for Parkinson's fundraising event. Picture: Michael Gillen

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure.

In the UK, there are around 145,000 people already living with Parkinson’s, including approximately 12,400 in Scotland.

Charity Parkinson’s UK has launched a socially distanced Walk for Parkinson’s series after its plans were cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Dougray Scott is among those supporting the event.

He said: “My dad lived with Parkinson’s for many years so I saw first hand the terrible struggles he had, and the huge impact that this condition has on your life.

“Taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s is a great way for people in Scotland to make a difference to the lives of people like my dad.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.