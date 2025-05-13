Fundraising campaign set up to try and save Grangemouth dementia service

A vital service for those with dementia is due to be axed this week after its funding was removed and now a Just Giving page has been set up to try and keep it running.

Organised by the families and users of the Town Break support group at Talbot House in Grangemnouth, it is hoped the fundraising effort will coin in cash to allow the service to keep operating and also highlight the plight of those who will be affected should it cease to operate.

The Town Break dementia support initiative.

Last week a disappointed loved one, who has a parent who relies on the service, said: “The closure of this service will negatively impact so many people living with dementia that rely on this service to help with their cognitive simulation and social interactions.

The dementia service was based at Grangemouth's Talbot House (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"This service helped to provide support to keep them living in their communities for as long as possible. It also provides respite to their carers and family members, who are also greatly supported by the Town Break team.”

“I have seen first hand just how important these services are and I am at a loss knowing that this essential service will end soon. A similar situation occurred with the Town Break services in Stirling last year, after Stirling Council withdrew funding.

"However, Stirling Council overturned that decision after it was challenged by local councillors in that area for their constituents.”

Carers and loved ones hope for a similar about turn for the Falkirk area service.

In a letter to service users, Town Break stated: “It is with a heavy heart and after much deliberation we must inform you of the extremely difficult decision we have had to make regarding the closure of Grangemouth Social Group at Talbot House.

"Unfortunately, this decision has come about due to the withdrawal of funding by the local authority, which has left us unable to continue delivering this service.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “The Partnership must balance its budget to provide the services people need within the finances we have available.

"All areas of the Partnership, including our third sector and community partners, were asked to consider how they may reduce costs, do things differently, and contribute to the overall financial sustainability of local health and social care services.

“Following extensive public consultation and a collaborative approach with community organisations, our Integration Joint Board agreed an investment of £3.2 million in third sector support for this financial year.

"While this involves some changes to the way support is delivered, we will continue to work with partners to ensure the right support is available in the right place for people in Falkirk.

“Recognising the need for local dementia support, £258,000 continues to be allocated to projects and organisations providing dementia services.

"The partnership will also conduct a service review to ensure the right mix of support is available within the wider system. Initial review work has already begun in relation to the most suitable provision of this support, and partners will be engaged to design a future approach.

“We understand the importance of ensuring a consistent approach and smooth transition through any recommended changes and will work with partners and people accessing support to ensure so.”

