Funding gathers pace for new Forth Valley dementia centre

Plans for a new £100,000 dementia resource centre for Forth Valley are gathering pace with dedicated volunteers reaching the halfway funding mark.

Members of Alzheimer Scotland’s Forth Valley Stirling and Clackmannanshire branch are keen to open a purpose-built facility in the near future which will provide vital services for not only patients suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s but their carers too.

Falkirk volunteer Susan Jackson, has personally raised £8000 for the cause through two separate charity events.

Susan began fundraising following the death of her mum Audrey, a former teacher at Shieldhill Primary School, who died from Alzheimers in 2015.

The former manager-turned business owner with Forever Living, said that after her mum’s diagnosis she found there was “very little assistance” available and that following

her own family’s ordeal she wanted to to try to help others find appropriate help and advice.

She said: “With over 2500 people in the area estimated to be suffering from dementia and with 66 per cent of people with the illness stating that they have lost their friends and feel reluctant to attend social functions, a centre is so needed.”

Once up and running the new centre would support the Forth Valley area offering trained support, activities, hobbies and parallel groups for individuals. It would also provide respite for carers.

Volunteers hit the £50,000 mark in mid-July through various fundraising initiatives and generous donations from the Falkirk Alzheimer Scotland branch, Falcon Foodservice Equipment, Stirling Albion football Club and travel company Not Just Travel.

Susan is keen to maintain her fundraising momentum by taking part in the Kiltwalk on Saturday, August 17 along with her close friends Sandie Mathers, Myra McIntyre and Hope Allan.

To donate to Susan’s fundraising page visit https://dundeekiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/susan-14