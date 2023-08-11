And they said that despite promises of community involvement in finding a future use for the site, they feared the St Michael’s site, gifted to the newborn NHS by St Michael’s Church in the late 1940s, may eventually be sold off for redevelopment.

“What we don’t want is more Cala homes”, said one hospital campaigner this this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local MSP Fiona Hyslop has argued that it should be developed as a minor injuries unit to serve the growing population of Linlithgow and Winchburgh.

What will happen to the St Michael's site remains to be seen but the Friends are fearful.

St Michael’s was shuttered in 2020 at the height of Covid but until then provided vital care services for the elderly as short term stay unit before people returned home, or found a permanent care placement. It also provided end of life care.

The decision taken by the IJB commits the NHS Anchor Board to work with the town of Linlithgow to find a suitable community use for the hospital, and senior health officials promised ongoing discussions with locals.

A promise that a future for the site could be discussed between NHS Lothian and the community appeared to clinch support after councillors voted to stall the decision.