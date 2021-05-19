Free COVID-19 home testing kits available in Grangemouth

People may be walking around unwittingly infecting others because they do not have any of the usual symptom like persistent new cough and so did not realise they were carrying the virus.

Regular testing is just another way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help us to keep enjoying the current Level Two freedoms.

People can pick up a free COVID-19 home testing kit from Grangemouth Stadium, in Kersiebank Avenue, between 9.30am and 12.30pm until Friday, May 21.

