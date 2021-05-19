Free COVID-19 home testing kits available in Grangemouth
Restrictions are relaxing further and the number of people vaccinated is increasing but it is still advisable to test if you have COVID-19 – even if you do not have any symptoms.
People may be walking around unwittingly infecting others because they do not have any of the usual symptom like persistent new cough and so did not realise they were carrying the virus.
Regular testing is just another way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help us to keep enjoying the current Level Two freedoms.
People can pick up a free COVID-19 home testing kit from Grangemouth Stadium, in Kersiebank Avenue, between 9.30am and 12.30pm until Friday, May 21.
An NHS Forth Valley stated: “Lateral flow home test kits are available to anyone in the wider population who does not have coronavirus symptoms. They can be picked up from local walk/drive-through test sites for people to test themselves twice-weekly, or ordered online and delivered through the post.”