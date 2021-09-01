Four COVID related deaths in Falkirk, latest data reveals

The figures cover the week August 23-29..

The total number of deaths, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate recorded in the region in 2021 is now 277.

Picture Michael Gillen

Across Scotland, 48 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an increase of seven deaths from the previous week.

Of them, 28 deaths were of people aged over 75, 11 were people aged 65-74 and nine were under 65. 28 of the people who died were male and 20 were female.

There were seven deaths in the Scottish Borders, six in Glasgow City and five in East Lothian. 36 people died in hospital, seven in care homes and five at home.

Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “Deaths from all causes were 10% higher than average for the equivalent week in the period 2015 to 2019. This is the 14th consecutive week where deaths have been above average.”

Falkirk’s COVID death figures have remained in single figures for a number of months.

