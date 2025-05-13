Forth Valley's Community First Responders mark 20 years of saving lives
Forth Valley Community First Responders (CFRs) are volunteers trained by the Scottish Ambulance Service to respond to a potential life-threatening emergency in the vital first few minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.
The group was set up in 2005 by the late Rod Moore, who was team leader at Falkirk Ambulance Station. They cover all of Forth Valley and currently have 16 volunteer members, many of whom have been with the group for over 15 years.
In 2024, the group had their busiest year to date, attending 554 call-outs and committing 2240 hours of booking on-call, as well as dedicating time to monthly training.
Craig Hannah has been a CFR for 17 years, starting with Bo’ness for two years then Forth Valley for the last 15, joining after his father died from a cardiac arrest.
He said: “It can be challenging when you attend a really ill patient, but I also love the fact that as a CFR we can make a difference.
“As a group, we are very much looking forward to seeing what's around the corner for Forth Valley in the next 20 years.”
Michael Dickson, SAS chief executive, said: “Congratulations to the Forth Valley Community First Responders on this fantastic achievement, it is a testament to their dedication and hard work.
“Our CFRs play a vital role in their communities, starting treatment while an ambulance is on route as every second counts, particularly when a person suffers a cardiac arrest. We are thankful to each and every one of them.”
Find out more about becoming a CFR here