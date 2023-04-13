Forth Valley Royal Hospital team members rewarded for helping staff and patients
A group of employees have been recognised for the care and dedication they show on a daily basis to both patients and staff members at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
By James Trimble
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST
The Serco staff receiving special commendations at the company’s national Pulse Awards were porter Alex Gray, groundsman Michael Callaghan, catering assistant Lorraine McLintock, domestic assistant Mary Corbert, patient catering manager Fiona Hamilton.
The Serco Pulse Awards recognise employees and teams who have “impressively exemplified” the firm’s values of trust, care, innovation and pride.