News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

Forth Valley Royal Hospital team members rewarded for helping staff and patients

A group of employees have been recognised for the care and dedication they show on a daily basis to both patients and staff members at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

By James Trimble
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:10 BST

The Serco staff receiving special commendations at the company’s national Pulse Awards were porter Alex Gray, groundsman Michael Callaghan, catering assistant Lorraine McLintock, domestic assistant Mary Corbert, patient catering manager Fiona Hamilton.

The Serco Pulse Awards recognise employees and teams who have “impressively exemplified” the firm’s values of trust, care, innovation and pride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Serco employees with their Pulse Award commendationsThe Serco employees with their Pulse Award commendations
The Serco employees with their Pulse Award commendations
Related topics:Forth Valley Royal HospitalSerco