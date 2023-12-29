Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff rewarded for their care and dedication to women and children

The outstanding care, commitment and skill of Women and Children’s Unit staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital has bee recognised an rewarded.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s winners were Linda Sludden (Healthcare Suppport Worker of the Year), Claire Findlay (Staff Nurse of the Year) and Diane Tavern (Gillian McMillan Inspirational Midwife of the Year).

Gillian Morton, NHS Forth Valley’s director of Women and Children’s Services, said: “The nominations for these awards increased again this year which is