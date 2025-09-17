Forth Valley Royal Hospital staff conquer Kiltwalk to coin in £7500 for sepsis charity
This year’s big event, which took place on Sunday saw people cover five miles for the Wee Wander, 11 miles for the Big Stroll and a whopping 20 miles for the Mighty Stride.
A team of 32 nurses from FVRH took on the Mighty Stride for a cause close to their hearts – Sepsis Research FEAT.
Sepsis is the body’s life-threatening reaction to an infection. Symptoms include very high or low body temperature, uncontrollable shivering, confusion or disorientation, rapid heartbeat and feeling dizzy or faint.
Dr Fiona Agnew and her unborn baby died from sepsis in FVRH back in 2012 – a sad loss that led to the founding of Sepsis Research FEAT.
Another sepsis death earlier this year made the team even more determined to coin in as much cash for the charity as possible and that’s just what they did – braving wet weather and covering the long distance to collect over £7500 for the cause.
A spokesperson for the FVRH Kiltwalk team said: “What started as a simple team-building challenge has grown into something much more meaningful. We decided to walk in support of Sepsis Research FEAT, a cause close to our hearts given our daily work.
“Sadly, our motivation deepened when one of our colleagues tragically died of sepsis at the end of June and the team are now walking in her memory.”
