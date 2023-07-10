The introduction of the two machines, known as Mini C-arms, is also freeing up radiographers who no longer have to be present to set up and operate x-ray equipment. The machines are specifically designed to X-ray smaller joints, such as wrists, ankles and hands during surgery.

Until now, radiographers have had to leave their department to manoeuvre heavy X-ray equipment to theatres, assemble the different parts and stay throughout surgery to take any images required by the surgeon. This has led to delays and sometimes resulted in theatre lists having to be re-organised. It has also taken radiography staff away from the radiology department for periods of time which has reduced capacity and meant other patients sometimes having to wait longer for X-rays and other scans to be carried out.

Jennifer Gilchrist, NHS Forth Valley radiology manager, said: “The mini C-arm is a very versatile and mobile piece of equipment which makes it easier for surgical staff to manoeuvre the equipment into any position they wish to help provide a clearer view of the area being operated on. It also reduces the radiation dose patients receive due to the smaller field of view, and smaller distance between the X-ray tube and detector.

The new mini x-ray machine is speeding up how NHS Forth Valley can deliver operations. Left to right: Fiona Bush, NHS Forth Valley senior radiographer, Mr Turab Syed, NHS Forth Valley orthopaedic surgeon, Charlie Doherty, Xograph area manager and Mehran Khan, Xograph applications specialist. Pic: Contributed

"In the past, theatres could require up to four radiographers at the same time to deliver the X-ray service required during surgery. This reduced the number of staff available in the radiology department to provide X-ray services for patients attending the emergency department and our assessment units as well as meeting the imaging requirements of patients in wards across the hospital. These new mini X-ray machines have helped free up our radiography staff and enable them to X-ray other patients more quickly.”

In NHS Forth Valley, surgical staff have been trained to use the new X-ray equipment which is particularly useful for orthopaedic procedures to review images of the bone and check the positioning of any pins or plates inserted.