Forth Valley Royal Hospital mental health team in running for national award

A ward which looks after dementia patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) is a finalist in the Top Team category in this year’s Scottish Health Awards.

Recognising the people who symbolise everything great about NHS Scotland and highlighting the high quality health and social care services they deliver, this year’s awards take place on November 2.

Hoping to take home a trophy are the staff Ward 4 in the mental health unit at FVRH who are in the running to win the Top Team award at the event. They are up against the haematology team at NHS Dumfries & Galloway and the Lothian Green theatres anaesthetists team at NHS Lothian.

Ward 4 is an old age psychiatry ward which provides admission, assessment and treatment for people with dementia experiencing complex levels of stress and

distress.