Forth Valley Royal Hospital mental health team in running for national award
Recognising the people who symbolise everything great about NHS Scotland and highlighting the high quality health and social care services they deliver, this year’s awards take place on November 2.
Hoping to take home a trophy are the staff Ward 4 in the mental health unit at FVRH who are in the running to win the Top Team award at the event. They are up against the haematology team at NHS Dumfries & Galloway and the Lothian Green theatres anaesthetists team at NHS Lothian.
Ward 4 is an old age psychiatry ward which provides admission, assessment and treatment for people with dementia experiencing complex levels of stress and
distress.
An awards spokesperson said: “If ever there was a time to celebrate the NHS and the achievements of unsung heroes working in health and social care, it’s now.”