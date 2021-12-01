It employs a new diagnostic technique, which avoids the need for an invasive colonoscopy, and could help reduce waiting lists.

Known as the ‘LumenEye X1’, the device will enable NHS Forth Valley colorectal surgeons and nurse endoscopists to examine patients referred with a number of symptoms like rectal bleeding, and carry out follow up checks for patients who have undergone bowel surgery.

LumenEye is a small digital endoscope with a full HD camera and light to capture clear images and videos of the lower gastrointestinal tract.

Endoscopy units staff launch the new LumenEye device

It is a portable and versatile device, giving it the potential to be used in a variety of healthcare settings, including outpatient clinics and operating theatres.

It can help to quickly identify a number of common conditions, including polyps, inflammation, and haemorrhoids.

The speed at which the endoscope is able to work means many patients do not need to undergo further investigations such as a colonoscopy, helping to free up diagnostic capacity for those with more serious conditions such as cancer.

The LuminEye device

John Camilleri-Brennan, consultant general, colorectal surgeon, and colorectal cancer lead, said the new techniques would be of benefit to patients - and the hospital.

He said: “The surgical and endoscopy units at NHS Forth Valley have a strong track record of embracing innovation and advances in technology for the benefit of patients.

“The versatility of the new LumenEye device enables us to obtain a timely and accurate diagnosis of diseases of the rectum, as well as actively improve the efficiency of bowel surgery.

The service also has the potential to reduce the number of patients who require a colonoscopy and help reduce waiting times.”

NHS Forth Valley is also the only site in Scotland involved in a national research project, called the the LuCID study, which is assessing the potential to use the LumenEye X1 device in GP Practices.

This study, if successful, would help to further reduce the number of patients referred to hospital for colonoscopies and other investigations.

