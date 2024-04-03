Laura Byrne, director of pharmacy for NHS Forth Valley. (Pic: NHS FV)

The initiative is an expansion of the NHS Pharmacy First Scotland programme in which pharmacies play a greater role in providing treatment advice and prescribing medicines for a range of minor illnesses such as earaches, sore throats and urinary infections and other common clinical conditions that previously required a visit to the GP.

The latest update allows pharmacists to prescribe Penicillin V for children over five with acute sore throats and Flucloxacillin for skin infections in young people up to the age of 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacies now also offer a free sharps disposal service for diabetic patients and other whose self-treatment requires injections.

Laura Byrne, director of pharmacy at NHS Forth Valley, said: “The expansion of the Pharmacy First programme increases the range of treatments available for minor illnesses, making them even more accessible for people in Forth Valley. It plays an important part in helping people access the right care in the right place at the right time, without having to go to their GP practice or Accident and Emergency Department for non-urgent treatment.

“In the event that the Pharmacist feels the condition needs further investigation or specialist care they will refer patients to the appropriate service, which could be a GP, optometrist, dentist, or other NHS service.”