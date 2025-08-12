Forth Valley patients benefit from cancer diagnosis service

Doctors will be able to refer patients showing potential cancer symptoms much quicker following the introduction of new guidelines.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Neil Gray, unveiled updated Scottish Referral Guidelines (SRGs) for suspected cancer during a recent visit to NHS Forth Valley’s Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service (RCDS) based at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

During a visit to the RCDS, Mr Gray met members of the clinical team leading the new service and heard how local patients are already benefiting from earlier diagnoses and faster peace of mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RCDS is specifically designed for patients who have non-specific but concerning symptoms – such as unexplained weight loss, fatigue or nausea – that don’t meet the standard criteria for urgent suspected cancer referrals. These symptoms can be challenging to diagnose, often leading to delays or repeated tests.

Leeanne Dunnett, CT team lead; Dr Jonathan Begley, RCDS clinical lead; Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray; and Dr Ingyin Phyu Phyu, RCDS speciality doctor. Pic: Contributed

By offering a fast-track route to assessment, the new service aims to rule out cancer quickly, provide faster answers, and reduce anxiety for patients.

Health officials stressed most people referred won’t have cancer but for those who do, the service helps ensure they are diagnosed and treated as early as possible.

Announcing the updated SRGs for suspected cancer, the Health Minister praised both developments as an important step forward in the national drive for earlier cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We are treating more cancer patients now than ever before, and these guidelines are a vital tool in helping GPs and primary care teams identify symptoms that may indicate cancer and make swift referrals to specialist services.

“For the first time, we now have nationally agreed guidance to support clinicians in referring patients with non-specific symptoms, which is a significant step forward in our mission to detect cancer earlier."

He added the NHS Forth Valley RCDS is a “clear example of our ongoing commitment to ensuring the right person is on the right pathway at the right time”.

Dr. Jonathan Begley, NHS Forth Valley’s clinical lead for the RCDS, said: “Our new Rapid Cancer Diagnostic Service supports quicker referrals, assessments, testing and timely diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By speeding up the process of diagnosis, we can improve cancer outcomes and ensure patients get the treatment and support they need as quickly as possible.

“The new service has only been running for three months but already we have seen over 100 patients; with regular referrals from local GPs across Forth Valley, in many cases, we are able to rule out cancer at an early stage.”