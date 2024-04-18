Forth Valley nursing student and nursing team in running for RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ward four nursing team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital have made the shortlist in the Nursing Team of the Year category which aims to recognise great nursing, delivered by teams, in close partnership with colleagues, patients or stakeholders.

The team works in the Mental Health Unit, caring for patients with the most severe presentations of illnesses like dementia and using their skills, care and compassion to help patients maintain as much dignity, quality of life and independence as possible. The team also brings hope to patients and families, helping them to strive for larger goals, access specialist assessments and establish the ward as a centre of excellence in dementia care.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nursing assistant Kasey Saunders, who works in ward two at Bo’ness Community Hospital, is also in the running for an award after being shortlisted in the Nursing Student of the Year category.

The team from Ward 4 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital are finalists at the RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards 2024. (Pic: NHS FV)

The student award aims to recognise those who have shown exceptional promise during their practice placements and deserve recognise for exceptional achievement during their studies.

Kasey overcame a number of personal challenges, including social anxiety and dyslexia, to fulfil her dream of training to become a nurse. Although she lacked confidence, with support and encouragement, she applied to the Open University, balancing work in a dementia ward with her studies.

After being accepted as one of three candidates in NHS Forth Valley, Kasey has embraced many challenges, participating in various placements and initiating projects like a carers’ group and a garden restoration for patients.

The health board said that over time she has “transformed into a confident and competent nursing student, exceeding expectations with her dedication and compassion”, adding that her accomplishments are commendable, making her an inspiration to her colleagues and those considering a nursing career.

Kasey Saunders, student nurse in Ward 2 at Bo'ness Community Hospital, has been shortlisted for the Nursing Student of the Year award at the RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards 2024. (Pic: NHS FV)

The RCN Scotland Nurse of the Year Awards spotlight excellence in Scottish nursing, acknowledging, highlighting, and celebrating the unwavering commitment and exceptional professional care provided by nursing staff.

Professor Frances Dodd, Executive Nurse Director for NHS Forth Valley, said: “I’m delighted that the work of local nursing staff and students has been recognised with these prestigious awards. Being selected as finalists is a great achievement and I’m incredibly proud of the work undertaken by local nursing staff and teams across Forth Valley.”

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland Director, expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “Our awards are a wonderful occasion and allow us to give some well-deserved recognition for and demonstrate the excellence of nursing staff in Scotland. The calibre of submissions was exceptional, and we hope the finalists, as well as anyone who was nominated, feels the love and appreciation people have for the work they do.”