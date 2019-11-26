Forth Valley nurses feature among cast of new NHS recruitment campaign

Forth Valley nurses and healthcare scientists are among the stars of a new national recruitment campaign.

Entitled ‘What Did You Do Today’, NHS Scotland has launched the television and cinema campaign to encourage young people to consider a career in healthcare.

Members of the cast of NHS Scotland's new 'What Did You Do Today' campaign are pictured at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert

Also running across print, radio and digital platforms, its aim is to shine a light on the professionals who work in a variety of roles.

The cast includes NHS Forth Valley paediatric nurses Annabel Burns and Grant Brown who work in the Children’s Ward at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.

The pair are joined in the advert by Natalie Kerr, a healthcare scientist with NHS Forth Valley who works in Pathology Services at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where filming for the new advert took place.

Commissioned by the Scottish Government, the campaign highlights a wide range of healthcare professions within the NHS including midwifery, healthcare science and allied health professionals such as radiographers, dietitians and paramedics.

New research has revealed that, although nearly two thirds of adults in Scotland (65 per cent) view nursing as a positive career choice, 30 per cent were not aware of the many different career paths available.

The adverts emphasise that nurses can work in GP practices, community clinics, people’s homes, schools, hospitals and operating theatres.

Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Trying to decide what career you will follow is both exciting and, at times, a bit daunting.

“A career in healthcare is one of the most diverse and rewarding jobs a young person can pursue — and we want to support them.

“As well as an undergraduate bursary of £10,000 available for those choosing to study nursing or midwifery in 2020, a nursing, midwifery, allied health profession or healthcare science degree is highly valued, both here in Scotland and all over the world.”

Ms Freeman added: “Our dedicated NHS staff are the beating heart of our health service and it is vital that we help support the nurses, midwives and healthcare professionals of the future.”

For more information on the campaign, visit www.careersinhealthcare.scot.