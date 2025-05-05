Forth Valley man battles health issues on 150 mile trek to coin in £30,000 for cancer charity
Derek Robertson, from Bannockburn, raised the money and awareness about good work of the charity and freemasons by walking 150 miles around Stirling, Falkirk, Clackmannan and into Fife.
He set out with the initial goal of raising £10,000 for the charity and encouraging men to get the simple PSA blood test at their GP and to spread at the same.
He began his epic journey on April 23 and completed it on Saturday, May 3.
His walk took him from Drymen to Dollar and from Bridge of Allan to Kincardine and Polmont, stopping off at all 23 masonic lodges on the way. On the way he handed out information leaflets about prostate cancer to people he met along the way.
Derek said: “It’s tough enough for men in at risk groups to come forward for testing. I know from speaking to many men over the last six months that some GPs welcome enquiries.
"It’s unfortunate that others put up barriers. Indeed some are mistaken by refusing a test if an at risk man has no symptoms. A close friend of mine since childhood died from it, having previously displayed no symptoms.
"I hope that this inconsistency will change. I wrote to General Practitioners Scotland in March and hope to get a reply.”
On completing the challenge, he added: “It was an amazing adventure planning and carrying out this charitable endeavour. I’ve seen central Scotland up close and been reminded how beautiful it is.
"And I’ve witnessed freemasons doing what they do best in rising to a charity challenge.”
Morag Idan, of Prostate Scotland, was presented with a cheque recently in Bannockburn.
She said: “We are amazed at the generosity of everyone who donated and so thankful for the effort that Derek has gone to in organising this event. The funds he has raised will contribute to the work we are planning.
"We aim to raise awareness of prostate cancer and disease with men living in the more deprived or rural communities in Scotland so that they speak to their GPs earlier and more diagnosis of prostate cancer are made at an earlier stage.”
