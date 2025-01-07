Forth Valley health chiefs urge people to wear masks visiting hospital as flu cases spiral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being urged to wear a mask when visiting patients in hospital as flu cases surge in Forth Valley.

Health chiefs are also urging employers to allow staff to work from home if possible in a bid to stop viruses spreading.

NHS Forth Valley bosses said they are facing increasing pressure following a sharp increase in the number of patients with flu and other respiratory viruses in recent days, as cases continue to spread widely in the community.

The winter pressure are also impacting on A&E services with Forth Valley the worst performing health board in Scotland as latest figures show that only four out of ten patients were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the four hour guideline.

People who are under the weather have been urged not to visit loved ones in hospital. Pic: TSPL

Garry Fraser, NHS Forth Valley director of acute services said: “There are currently 83 patients with confirmed flu, Covid-19 and RSV in our inpatient wards at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, which is a sharp rise on the previous few weeks.

"This means around one in six of our core inpatient beds is now occupied by patients with respiratory illnesses.

“Ensuring these patients remain isolated is challenging and affects the wider capacity within the hospital. The increase in respiratory viruses, especially flu cases, is also placing additional strain on local services at an already busy time of year and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

He added: “Vaccines are the first line of defence and the number of people currently in hospitals across Scotland with flu shows that it can be a very serious illness, particularly among vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and those with underlying health conditions, so please get vaccinated if you are eligible as it’s not too late.

“You can also help protect others and reduce the spread by not attending any hospital to visit friends or family if you are feeling ill or have any cold or flu-like symptoms, no matter how mild. If you do require to visit, please wear a mask provided at the entrance areas of the wards.

"We’d also encourage employers to play their part in helping to reduce the spread by encouraging workers to work from home, if possible.”

Flu cases normally peak between early January and mid-February so there is the potential for the number of cases to grow further in the coming days and weeks.

The Emergency Department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital continues to be “exceptionally busy”.

And it is a replicated across the country with The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) describing the country’s health service as being “in the depth of a winter crisis” as Scotland braces itself against snow and ice.

Latest figures show that in Forth Valley of the 1153 people who attended A&E only 461 were seen within four hours; 692 waited over four hours; 375 over eight hours; and around ten per cent (168) waited over 12 hours.

Dr Fiona Hunter, vice chair of RCEM Scotland said: “Today’s data, and every previous month’s data, shows just how much pressure Scottish EDs were under coming into this winter.

"The system was already under extreme pressure, and this huge flu surge and cold spell are likely to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

“But it cannot – and must not – be blamed as the sole cause of the crisis we are currently experiencing.”

She said some hospital departments were at 400 per cent capacity, adding: “We are running on hard work and goodwill, and our patients are receiving unacceptable, undignified and unsafe care in corridors and in the back of ambulances.”

Dr Hunter said that the issue of delayed discharges was exacerbating the situation with a lack of social care provision to allow patients to leave hospital.

“The main issue is that we can’t move our patients who desperately need admission to a hospital bed in to wards or high dependency units. These wards have the highest level ever known of patients who are ready to be discharged but have no available social support to allow them to do so.

“We are predictably gridlocked, in the depth of a winter crisis, and our patients and staff are the ones suffering.”

NHS Forth Valley stressed its A&E was there to treat patients with serious illnesses and injuries, like suspected heart attacks, strokes and breathing difficulties, who require emergency care.

A spokesperson added: “If it is not something life threatening, if you have a minor injury or you need urgent health advice or treatment when your GP, pharmacy or dental practice is closed, call NHS 24 first on 111.

"Staff can provide advice or arrange for you to speak to a local healthcare professional. The NHS Inform website also has symptom checkers and self-help guides with advice on flu-like illnesses, coughs, fevers, stomach pain, vomiting, headaches, sore throats and you also phone the NHS Inform helpline on 0800 22 44 88 Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm for advice.

Further health information and advice, including details of local vaccination clinics, can be found on the Winter Zone of the NHS Forth Valley website. You can also call the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 to make an appointment.