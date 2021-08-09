Forth Valley drop-in Covid vaccine clinics open up to 16 and 17-year-olds

Offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the centres will open on Tuesday, August 10.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds have been able to self-register to receive an appointment by text or email since last Friday.

The decision to grant this age group access follows the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Sixteen and 17-year-olds will be offered the Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine at Forth Valley drop-in clinics from August 10. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Anyone who doesn’t register at https://www.nhsinform.scot/vaccineregistration or attend a drop-in clinic will be sent an appointment invitation through the post.

Details of local drop-in vaccination clinics can be found at www.nhsforthvalley.com/covidvaccine.

Jillian Taylor, NHS Forth Valley’s operational lead, said: “The Covid-19 vaccine is our best way out of this pandemic and we ask 16 to 17-year-olds now eligible to please come forward.

“We aim to have first doses delivered to this age group by the end of September 2021.”

Dr Gregor Smith, the Scottish Government’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “In line with the latest JCVI advice, we are now offering a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination to young people aged between 16 and 17.

“The programme has always carefully assessed all the benefits and potential risks and offered vaccine to groups where this benefit is clear.

“The research and evidence shows that is the case for this age group and they should now be called forward for an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know that drop-in clinics make it easier for young people to fit getting vaccinated into their busy lives.

“I would urge all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination. You can find out where your nearest drop-in clinics are by visiting NHS Inform which will direct you to the latest information from your local health board – or through your local board’s social media channels.

“Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging young people to take up the offer of the vaccine by dropping into a clinic or by booking an appointment.”

