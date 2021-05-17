Forth Valley College class opens doors to leisure industry

Some current SVQ students showing off the new gym facilities at FVC’s Falkirk Campus

Its sports department is running an SVQ1 Sport & Active Leisure course for anyone that may have an interest in working within the leisure environment.

Spaces are still available for an August start date.

Topics covered include: Body Conditioning, Nutrition, Health and Well-being, Exercise and Fitness: Circuit Training, Exercise and Fitness: Resistance Training, Leisure equipment maintenance, Health and safety in sporting environment.

Aidan Brewins, a former SVQ student who is now studying for a HND Sports Coaching & Development course (2nd year), said: “The course was great for giving me the fundamentals to progress through the college. It opened doors and helped me prepare for other courses in sport and fitness.”

More details via the link below

