Forth Valley College class opens doors to leisure industry
Exercise and fitness has become much more important for many people over the past year and a Forth Valley College course could be the starting block for those wishing to tap into the increasingly popular industry.
Its sports department is running an SVQ1 Sport & Active Leisure course for anyone that may have an interest in working within the leisure environment.
Spaces are still available for an August start date.
Topics covered include: Body Conditioning, Nutrition, Health and Well-being, Exercise and Fitness: Circuit Training, Exercise and Fitness: Resistance Training, Leisure equipment maintenance, Health and safety in sporting environment.
Aidan Brewins, a former SVQ student who is now studying for a HND Sports Coaching & Development course (2nd year), said: “The course was great for giving me the fundamentals to progress through the college. It opened doors and helped me prepare for other courses in sport and fitness.”
