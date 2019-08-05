Former Falkirk striker’s family hold walk in his memory to fundraise for SAMH

The family and friends of former Falkirk striker Paul McGrillen led a hillwalk in his memory to raise awareness of mental health issues.

McGrillen (37), who also played for Motherwell, took his own life ten years ago.

Relatives arranged for a hike of Tinto in South Lanarkshire on Saturday to help promote the work of suicide prevention services and raise cash for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

So far, an online fundraising page has gathered more than £9500 in donations.

In a heartfelt video posted online by Motherwell FC, his wife Michelle told of her overriding emotion being one of sadness for her late husband.

She added: “For me, everything is fixable. There are people you can talk to.

“To think your loved ones are better off without you is absolutely not true.”

Click here to give to the family’s donation page.