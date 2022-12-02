The START team recently celebrated the service's very successful first year in operation.

These include being able to undergo rehabilitation at home, with the same expertise they would receive from a specialist team in hospital.

The START programme (Stroke Transition and Rehabilitation Team) includes physiotherapists, occupational therapists, a therapy assistant practitioner, speech and language therapist and neuro psychologist, supported by a consultant from NHS Forth Valley’s Stroke Service.

Patients who have been admitted to hospital following a stroke are now given information about the START service to explain how it works and the support it offers. Most people are very keen to access support from the team when they realise they can have equivalent care at home.

Juliet Molteno, stroke specialist physiotherapist with the START team, explained: “Many people are particularly pleased to be on the road to recovery in their own home where they are familiar with where everything is, rather than trying to re-adapt to simple everyday tasks in a hospital setting.

"Some of the more subtle effects of stroke, such as poorer eyesight and communication difficulties, can be very hard to overcome. We have had a terrific response from some of our patients who have reported very positive outcomes.”

The START team works closely with the Acute Stroke Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the Bellfield Centre at Stirling Health and Care Village which is already making a difference in terms of how long people need to stay in hospital.

And the team has set themselves new goals to expand their expertise by attending the UK stroke forum, and aiming to host prestigious, highly skilled neuro therapy training from BBTA (British Bobath Tutors Association).

They are also examining the potential of setting up a clinic to enable patients to access specific specialist rehabilitation equipment.

