Ion Care and Support Services’ application for planning permission in principle to develop land at The Haining Nursing Home, Vellore Road, in Maddiston, to build houses – originally seven but now three – was given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planners on Thursday, July 13.

Planning documents state the site contains a two-storey listed building – The Haining Nursing Home – and associated grounds.

According to the online report of handling document, the application plans shows three two-and-a-half-storey dwelling houses within a clearing to the west of The Haining Nursing Home.

The plan was lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A previous version of the site layout showed seven dwellinghouse but four have been removed to address local development plan policy issues.