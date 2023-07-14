Firm's plans to build houses near Maddiston care home move forward
Ion Care and Support Services’ application for planning permission in principle to develop land at The Haining Nursing Home, Vellore Road, in Maddiston, to build houses – originally seven but now three – was given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planners on Thursday, July 13.
Planning documents state the site contains a two-storey listed building – The Haining Nursing Home – and associated grounds.
According to the online report of handling document, the application plans shows three two-and-a-half-storey dwelling houses within a clearing to the west of The Haining Nursing Home.
A previous version of the site layout showed seven dwellinghouse but four have been removed to address local development plan policy issues.
The proposed houses are intended to fund stonework, roof, window and drainage repair and improvement works to the nursing home.