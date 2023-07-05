Fewer Falkirk people waiting for a care at home package before they can leave hospital

The number of people waiting for a care at home package before leaving hospital has been cut dramatically in Falkirk.

In November 2021, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership reported that more than 300 people across the district were waiting for care packages. A massive rise in people needing social care combined with high staff absence rates led to a spike in numbers waiting for care.

Members of Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) heard at a recent meeting that the numbers of people assessed and waiting for a care at home package was 93 at the end of March this year. That compared to 246 at the end of March 2022.

When numbers were at their height, Chief Officer Patricia Cassidy said the pressures reflected “increasing and sustained demand” across the whole health and care system. While the numbers have fallen, members of the board heard there continue to be challenges in getting people in and out of hospital as quickly as possible and delayed discharge remains a significant concern.

In Falkirk, the number of bed days occupied by delayed discharges was noted as 1279 at the March 2023 census, a significant increase from the March 2022 position of 662.

Councillor Anne Hannah questioned why waiting times at Forth Valley Royal Hospital's emergency department (ED) continued to be so high as the figures showed a reduction in demand for ED while the demand for care home places has clearly fallen.

She was told that the ED waiting times is a complex issue and influenced by multiple factors including bed occupancy, length of stay and delayed discharge all have an effect.

Ms Woodcock said it was a "complex situation with a whole system approach" and they are currently working with Stirling and Clackmannanshire IJB's to better understand demand and flow to take decisions that will help improve the situation.

Staff shortages have been a major challenge for the partnership in recent years and a major recruitment campaign, across press, TV, radio and social media, as well as in-person events, has had some success, members heard.