A service which works with young parents across Forth Valley has celebrated its tenth birthday.

The team at the Family Nurse Partnership (FNP) have worked with hundreds of first-time parents who have given birth to 650 babies over the past ten years.

To mark the milestone anniversary, the service held an event recently at the Albert Halls in Stirling.

Over 40 parents – past and present – attended with their children and enjoyed taking part in Bookbug sessions, soft play and other activities to celebrate the occasion.

A day of celebrations was organised by the Family Nurse Partnership to mark its tenth anniversary. (Pic: Submitted)

All those attending had a great time and the parents said they enjoyed the event and the opportunity to meet with each other.

Dani Stewart, family nurse, said: “It was great to see so many families come along with their children and also see them meeting each other, some for the first time.

"One of the families I work with said it was great to meet other families on the programme.

"A real highlight was watching the families join in with the Bookbug session and it was a real joy to see the smiles between the little ones and their parents.”

The Family Nurse Partnership has been providing support for young parents and their families across Forth Valley for the last decade. (Pic: submitted)

The FNP programme is an evidence-based, intensive home visiting programme for first time parents who are aged 19 and under, as well as some eligible 20 to 24 year olds, which underpins real changes in the lives of families.

It is delivered by specially trained nurses and midwives who provide support from early pregnancy until the child reaches the age of two.

Family Nurses develop strong relationships with local families, identifying their strengths and working with them to help achieve their goals and aspirations, both for themselves and for their children.

The service was launched in 2014, and staff include a Lead Nurse, 11 Family Nurses, two Supervisors, a data manager, and an administrator. There is also regular support provided to the nurses by a psychologist.