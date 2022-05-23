Falkirk's Town Break dementia charity links up with Forth Valley Sensory Centre

Town Break, which provides dementia support services in Falkirk and Stirling, is now at Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

Each Tuesday its ‘Toast and Blether’ Group will be meeting at the Centre from 10am-noon to provide, help, advice and ongoing support.

Town Break started to provide services in Falkirk from 2019 thanks to funding from the Health and Social Care Partnership but the pandemic meant that services had to be provided virtually.

This new partnership means that people living with dementia and their unpaid carers, will be able to attend in-person meetings at a bright, accessible building in Falkirk. This comes as Town Break, set up in 1992, looks to celebrate 30 years of dementia support in September.

Chief executive Helen Duncan said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Town Break to work in partnership with Forth Valley Sensory Centre. We are aware of the fantastic work their centre provides across the region of Forth Valley.

“We know that many people living with dementia can experience sensory impairments and the Sensory Centre’s well thought out design and welcoming ethos makes it the ideal venue for us.”

“We have been made so welcome by all members of staff and volunteers who are only too willing to help us with anything we need. Our first session was an all-around success and we look forward to building on this exciting new partnership.”

The partnership makes good use of the skills and resources for both charities.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre chief executive Jacquie Winning said: “While not all dementia or sensory people are elderly, a large majority are and can benefit from both services simultaneously. We have centre users who have age related sight or hearing loss as well as dementia, which can be very challenging. One in five over 75s has sight or hearing loss while one in 14 over 65’s will have dementia in the UK so many people will have both conditions and both require a careful approach.”

To sign up for the group or to find out more information call Town Break on 01786 641 841 or see www.facebook.com/TownBreak