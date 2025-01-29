Falkirk's ex smokers need to pass on their top tips for kicking the habit
Ahead of No Smoking Day – which takes place on March 12 – ASH Scotland is urging Falkirk residents who have stopped using tobacco to share what motivated
their quit smoking attempts.
Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “We would love to hear successful quit smoking stories from people in Falkirk about how they have started to live tobacco-free in the last two or three years.
“We are excited to hear everyone’s inspirational stories, which could encourage others to quit smoking for the first time, or try again, to benefit from a healthier future and enjoy spending the money they have saved in other ways.”
The charity is asking people to share stories up to a maximum of 200 words by e-mailing [email protected] or visit the website for more details.
