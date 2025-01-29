Falkirk's ex smokers need to pass on their top tips for kicking the habit

By James Trimble
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
People in Falkirk who have successfully given up smoking in the last couple of years are being encouraged by a campaigning health charity to share their stories about how they managed to quit.

Ahead of No Smoking Day – which takes place on March 12 – ASH Scotland is urging Falkirk residents who have stopped using tobacco to share what motivated

their quit smoking attempts.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “We would love to hear successful quit smoking stories from people in Falkirk about how they have started to live tobacco-free in the last two or three years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new campaign is looking for stories from former smokers on how they kicked the habit (Picture: Phil Wilkinson, National World)A new campaign is looking for stories from former smokers on how they kicked the habit (Picture: Phil Wilkinson, National World)
A new campaign is looking for stories from former smokers on how they kicked the habit (Picture: Phil Wilkinson, National World)

“We are excited to hear everyone’s inspirational stories, which could encourage others to quit smoking for the first time, or try again, to benefit from a healthier future and enjoy spending the money they have saved in other ways.”

The charity is asking people to share stories up to a maximum of 200 words by e-mailing [email protected] or visit the website for more details.

Related topics:Falkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice