Falkirk's ex smokers need to pass on their top tips for kicking the habit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Falkirk who have successfully given up smoking in the last couple of years are being encouraged by a campaigning health charity to share their stories about how they managed to quit.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of No Smoking Day – which takes place on March 12 – ASH Scotland is urging Falkirk residents who have stopped using tobacco to share what motivated

their quit smoking attempts.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of ASH Scotland, said: “We would love to hear successful quit smoking stories from people in Falkirk about how they have started to live tobacco-free in the last two or three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new campaign is looking for stories from former smokers on how they kicked the habit (Picture: Phil Wilkinson, National World)

“We are excited to hear everyone’s inspirational stories, which could encourage others to quit smoking for the first time, or try again, to benefit from a healthier future and enjoy spending the money they have saved in other ways.”

The charity is asking people to share stories up to a maximum of 200 words by e-mailing [email protected] or visit the website for more details.