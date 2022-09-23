Falkirk's Endometriosis support group going from strength to strength

Michelle Kerr is a support group leader for Endometriosis UK.

The Endometriosis UK’s Falkirk support group has been running locally for around seven months, helping those with the condition to meet with others for support and friendship.

Endometriosis is a chronic health condition which affects one in ten women of childbearing age in the UK.

It impacts on their lives in many ways including debilitating pelvic pain, infertility and mental health problems.

Now Denny woman Michelle Kerr is hoping to raise awareness of the local group and the condition itself.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old said: “I was diagnosed six years ago, but it took a long time to be diagnosed. I'd had symptoms since I was 11.

"I had been struggling and going to the doctors for years, and no one would listen.

"When I was finally diagnosed it came as a relief that I hadn’t been imagining it.

"The Falkirk support group just started up seven months ago

"Before that there was nothing like that nearby, the nearest one was Glasgow or Edinburgh.

"When I was diagnosed there was no where local to go and find out more and no one to talk to.

"I had to do a lot of research on my own.

"I joined the Falkirk group when it started and the chance came up to be a support group leader.

"I jumped at the chance to do it.

"I know how it feels to be on your own and to have no one to talk to about it.

"I wanted to be able to give something back and I feel quite lucky to be in a position to help someone else.

"For me, when you have endometriosis you feel isolated and like you can’t relate to everyone else.

"You just feel so different to everyone else.

"People don’t realise endometriosis affects every aspect of your life – physically and emotionally.

"It’s a struggle, but having a community where others are like yourself is a big help.”

Michelle says that’s one of the benefits of the Falkirk support group.

It’s a chance to meet others going through the same thing and about knowing your not alone.

Women wait an average of eight years or more to be diagnosed with endometriosis and then are left with little or no support.

Michelle added: “Women’s health is still a taboo subject.

"Things are slowly coming round now but it’s still taboo and I think that’s why women often can’t get support because no one wants to talk about it.

"We just want to get the word out and let people know there is support there and they don’t have to sit and suffer in silence.”

The Endometriosis UK Falkirk support group meets every six weeks, with the meetings alternating between online and in-person.

The next meeting takes place in the community room in Falkirk’s Morrisons supermarket on Tuesday, September 27 from 6.30-8pm.