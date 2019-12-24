Falkirk woman receives MBE for work with Scottish Huntington’s Association

A volunteer has been presented with an MBE for her efforts in supporting those with a degenerative brain disorder.

Falkirk woman Marie Short received the honour for her services to Scottish Huntington’s Association (SHA) from Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at Buckingham Palace.

Having lost her father and two siblings to Huntington’s disease (HD), Marie (48) knows that she too will go on to develop HD symptoms after testing positive for the faulty gene in her 20s. Her older sister also requires 24-hour care.

Determined to improve the lives of her loved ones and others, she signed up as a trustee with SHA, an organisation which Marie has been a board member of for five years.

Since then she has shared both her professional expertise as a former regulatory affairs clinical trials manager and her personal experience as someone directly affected by the disease.

Speaking after the ceremony, Marie said: “It was an amazing experience and to be able to enjoy it with my family made it all the more special. I am humbled and thrilled to receive such an honour, which I do on behalf of every single family affected by Huntington’s disease. I am indebted to everyone who has supported my fundraising and awareness-raising campaigns.”

A severe, progressive neurological condition, HD is caused by a faulty gene which causes sufferers to lose the ability to speak, walk, drink and eat and experience impaired ability to think. For more information, visit www.hdscotland.org.