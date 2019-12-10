Falkirk woman organises Grangemouth party to help fund dementia resource

A Grangemouth party night held to raise cash for a new dementia resource centre in Forth Valley has been hailed a success.

The event at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel last month was attended by over 100 guests and raised almost £4000.

Falkirk woman Susan Jackson, along with other members of the Stirling and Clackmannanshire branch of Alzheimer Scotland, organised the party night as part of their campaign to raise £100,000 for a new dementia resource centre.

And the local fundraiser has helped the group reach £80,000 of its target.

Susan, who lost her mum to the Alzheimer’s Disease, explained: “The event was well attended with 135 guests from all over the area.

“Kevin Milne, aka DJ Bombaztek, kept the dance floor full all night and Kirsten Muirhead of Glitz and Glamour was on hand to add sparkle to the guests.

“The event raised £3800 through donations and the raffle and we are really grateful to everyone for their support. Thanks also to Kirsty from the Inchyra special events team for helping in the organising of the event and to all staff on the day.”

Susan and the other volunteers have been working hard to organise fundraisers for the cause over the last year and are very grateful to all the local businesses who have showed their support.

Alzheimer Scotland announced last week that premises for the new centre have been found and it will open in Mill Street, Alloa next spring.

Susan added: “We are very close to achieving our £100,000 to ensure the centre will be well equipped to support those affected and their families in Forth Valley.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can email Susan at sejackson795@gmail.com.