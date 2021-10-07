Falkirk West MSP welcomes government's £300 million investment to aid NHS recovery

The biggest investment in the health service in the history of the Scottish Parliament, the funding will help the NHS through what is predicted to be one of the toughest winters and ensure a cash injection for areas in Falkirk district.

The money will be used to maximise capacity in hospitals and primary care, reduce delayed discharges, improve pay for social care staff and ensure those in the community who need support receive effective and responsive care.

NHS Forth Valley this week confirmed 50 additional inpatient beds had been introduced at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the health board posted one of its worst A&E waiting times performances.

The Scottish Government has invested £300 million into supporting the NHS recovery from the pandemic in the same week it was confirmed 50 additional inpatient beds were introduced at Forth Valley Royal Hospital following poor A&E waiting times performances. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Of the 1239 people who attended the Larbert facility’s accident and emergency department in the week ending September 26, just 57.5 per cent were seen within the Scottish Government’s four-hour standard, when the target is 95 per cent.

Welcoming the funding boost, Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP, said: “The NHS in Falkirk has experienced incredible pressure due to the pandemic and without our heroic NHS staff we would not be in the situation now where cases are falling, and we are living with minimal restrictions.

“It remains incredibly important that people continue to follow public health advice to help ease the pressure on our NHS, especially during this winter.

“The SNP Scottish Government has already reaffirmed its commitment to the NHS with a 4 per cent pay rise – the biggest pay rise in the history of devolution. Now, it will receive the biggest cash injection in the history of devolution.

“These announcements will also ensure that social care staff will receive a 5 per cent pay rise.

“This incredible investment will help the NHS during what is predicted to be one of the toughest winters and will also ensure that everyone in Falkirk can receive the treatment they need and as quickly as possible. It will also ensure that hospital capacity is being used to its fullest extent.

“Our NHS, social care staff and social work staff have been remarkable throughout the pandemic and this additional investment will help support them to deliver care to people across Scotland this winter.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.