Falkirk Stadium to host drop-in Covid vaccine facility

NHS Forth Valley will operate a pop-up Covid vaccination tunnel at The Falkirk Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The pop-up vaccination tunnel is returning to the home of Falkirk FC this Saturday, meaning fans going to the Bairns’ match versus Clyde who are 16 and over can attend for either their first or second dose.

Operating from 10am until 6pm, the facility was also set up when Paul Sheerin’s men faced Peterhead on Saturday, August 7.

A coronavirus testing centre for people without any symptoms is also available at the stadium.

Adults aged 18 or over – by October 31, 2021 – can attend Forth Valley drop-in clinics for a first or second dose.

For second doses, there must be at least eight weeks between the first and second vaccination.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds can register online at NHS Inform to receive an appointment by text or email or attend drop-in clinics.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are available at all clinics but the Moderna vaccine is currently only available at a number of clinics in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Grampian.

People are also welcome to attend vaccination clinics in other NHS health board areas if this is a more convenient option.

Drop-in vaccination clinics have been running at Units 1 and 2 at Falkirk Community Hospital in the town’s Westburn Avenue since Saturday, August 14 from 8.30am to 7pm every day, including weekends.

For further information about the types of testing available in the Falkirk area, visit https://www.falkirk.gov.uk/covid19/tests-in-falkirk.aspx.

