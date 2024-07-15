Falkirk Stadium tea party serves up £3k-plus donation for Stroke Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family has spent the last year focusing their grief to raise awareness of stroke symptoms and cash for charity.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Bundy was only 53 when he suffered a stroke on June 25, 2023 and despite being rushed to intensive care, he sadly died four days later in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with his distraught loved ones around his bedside.

Since his death, the family has been calling for a review of medical advice on strokes to raise awareness of less well-known symptoms. Although the widely used FAST test can reveal a stroke may be taking place, these are not the only symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FAST test gives these pointers: Facial weakness – Can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped?; Arm weakness – Can the person raise both arms?; Speech problems – Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say?; Time to call 999 – if you see any of these signs.

The Bundy family, left to right, Anthea, Christine, Selena, Douglas, and James raised over £3000 for the Stroke Association in memory of their husband and father, Tony. Pic: Contributed

But the Bundy family are keen to make medical staff and the public aware that there can be other symptoms which Tony suffered from affecting balance and eyes.

Now following a meeting with the Cabinet Minister Neil Gray they have been told this review is now going to take place.

Tony and wife Selena had recently moved to Tullibody after many years raising their family in Grangemouth – son James is a councillor in Falkirk and daughter Anthea was a world champion highland dancer. They also had Selena’s two children from a previous marriage, Christine and Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June the family organised an afternoon tea in Falkirk Stadium to raise funds for charity.

James said: "My family is delighted to have raised over £3000 for the Stroke Association. We held this afternoon tea in honour of my dad who would have turned 54 on June 3.

"Sadly, my dad did not get to celebrate his 54th birthday on earth. Last year, his stroke was not diagnosed on time because of the limitations of the 'FAST' test, meaning he lost his life. Whilst FAST has ultimately saved lives, it can still be better by updating FAST to "BE FAST".

"By incorporating Balance and Eyes into the FAST acronym, Scotland would be taking the lead in empowering people and saving lives. That's the type of Scotland I want to live in. My family and I will be continuing our campaign to update FAST to BE FAST."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony’s wife Selena said: “Life has been tough since the death of my husband. We believe his condition was not picked up using routine tests. We have been campaigning hard on this issue, and we hope to see positive change to help people displaying the lesser-known signs of stroke, to stop this tragedy happening to others.”

Andrea Watt, Stroke Association relationship fundraiser, said: “Stroke is the fourth most common cause of death in Scotland, and a leading cause of disability. We rely on the help and support of our communities to help rebuild lives, for people affected by stroke.

“We are thrilled with the fundraising efforts the Bundy family has made. The funds which are raised from this event will go towards research into new treatments for stroke, campaigning activities to support stroke improvements, and to help people affected by stroke to get back to life again.”