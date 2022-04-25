Falkirk sportspeople urged to build up their brain health

Brain Health Scotland, supported by Alzheimer Scotland, has stated exercising regularly improves brain health as much as physical fitness, as it launches a programme to boost performance and well being.

A Brain Health Scotland spokesperson said: “Keeping your grey matter in good order not only gives you a competitive edge, but also has significant long-term health benefits, the team says.

The free course is now avaliable online

“Sportspeople of all abilities are being encouraged to keep their brains healthy by signing up for an interactive online course designed to help sportspeople improve their mental and physical health and protect key cognitive functions such as problem solving, focus and decision making.

“The free programme will also spell out how exercising can increase your brain’s resilience and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.”

The course, which is available through the FutureLearn digital platform, emphasises how exercise and physical activity can boost people’s brain health at every stage of life.

Participants can learn about the latest research developments and find out about strategies that anyone can adopt to minimise risks to brain health.

Dr Andrew Murray, University of Edinburgh consultant in sport and exercise, said: “Whether you are a top athlete, or have just started jogging for fun, it’s hugely important to stay physically active – and this course can help you realise that goal.

“Being active is not only great for our general health, but also helps manage modifiable risks linked to dementia, such as depression, obesity, hypertension and social isolation.”

The course is backed by the British Journal of Sports Medicine’s Education Stamp of Approval and endorsed by the British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine.

Alzheimer Scotland chief executive Henry Simmons said: “You don’t have to be involved in elite sport to benefit from the insights and expertise this programme offers. It sets out clearly how taking part in regular physical activity – be it sport, gardening or walking to work – can help to keep our brains in good shape.”