Falkirk social care predicts £6 million overspend

Social care spending in Falkirk is likely to go over budget by more than £6 million this financial year, members of the Integration Joint Board (IJB) heard on Friday.

The IJB, which oversees the work of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, is currently facing a budget gap of more than £19 million over the next five years as the population ages and demand for services continues to grow.

If spending continues as forecast, Falkirk Council and NHS Forth Valley have already agreed to cover at least some of the shortfall, with Falkirk Council’s agreed share expected to be £2.592 million.

NHS Forth Valley has already contributed nearly £2 million to the IJB’s reserves, to be called on when needed.

Pressures on health and social care services include wage increases for staff as well as rising demand for care at home packages and residential places.

Marie Keirs, the IJB’s chief finance officer, told members that the position was “extremely challenging”.

She said: “Significant system change and additional funding will be required to ensure financial sustainability.”

But she noted that it is a “national issue” being faced by services across Scotland and chief officers and finance officers are continuing to highlight the challenges to the Scottish Government.

In Falkirk, changes that are already underway include a project called ‘Shifting the Balance of Care’, which has seen NHS Forth Valley contribute £2 million to remove elderly people from hospital, when they have no clinical need to be there, and into more appropriate care.

More proposals to make changes and savings will be introduced as part of next year’s budget setting process and Ms Kiers admitted that the level of the challenge meant it would be “difficult to say there will be no impact” on services.

But she said that lessons had been learned from this year’s budget consultation when the partnership was heavily criticised for not making clear the impact decisions would have on those affected.

“The intention is that we make use of the resources we have in the best way possible to make sure there is equitable care across the people of Falkirk,” said Ms Keirs.