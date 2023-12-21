Falkirk smokers urged to make 2024 the year they give up the 'coffin mails' for good

Charity ASH Scotland is campaigning to improve the physical and mental health of people who smoke by encouraging them to use free expert stop smoking support provided by the NHS.

Quitting is one of the biggest proactive steps people who smoke can take to quickly improve health and mental well being, reduce the risk of longer term illness and

also save money.

If a person who smokes decides to make a New Year’s resolution and starts to quit, not only will they find their health will improve by the end of January, in one month

People in Falkirk are being encouraged to give up the 'lung darts' for good in 2024

an average smoker could also save in the region of £250.

Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive of ASH Scotland, said: “Tobacco is highly addictive and, although it can take a number of attempts to quit, some people find giving up cigarettes or tobacco easier than they had thought.

“Don’t be discouraged if you’ve tried before, you’ll have learned something valuable about what did and didn’t work for you it is the best thing you can do for your health, finances and for those around you.

“You don’t have to quit on your own in the New Year. We’re encouraging people in Falkirk to seek person-centred support from local stop smoking services or the national stop-smoking service Quit Your Way Scotland.

"Getting support will give you the confidence to move forward with your quit journey and the tools you need to make the best possible start to 2024.”