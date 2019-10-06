Falkirk shoppers urged to vote for favourite charities

Falkirk shoppers who use Tesco are being invited to cast their votes for community grants worth up to £25,000.

The supermarket chain is marking its centenary with two Bags of Help funding rounds, with £100,000 earmarked for central Scotland.

Customer voting will begin for the second raft of shortlisted groups this month.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with greenspace Scotland, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Falkirk customers can cast their votes for shortlisted groups Maggie’s, Penumbra and The Yard using blue tokens handed out at checkouts, with grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 up for grabs.

So far in Falkirk Bags of Help has awarded £254,830 to 79 local projects.

Tony McElroy, Tesco’s Scottish head of communications, said: “We have been celebrating a century of delivering great value for our customers throughout 2019.

“Central to that have been our Centenary Grants, which aim to support groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Scotland.

“We’re calling on our customers to vote in stores from October and show their support for these fantastic community causes.”

Emma Halliday, coordinator at greenspace Scotland, said: “This is an exciting time for Bags of Help, with many more communities given the opportunity to apply for larger amounts of funding that can make a positive, long-lasting legacy where they live.”

For further information visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.