Falkirk seniors urged to answer Age Concern survey

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson is urging constituents aged 55 and over to answer a survey on housing - and maybe win a £50 prize.

He said: “The charity wants older people to have a better choice of where and in what kind of home they live – and to ensure they can live independently and within their community for as long as possible.

“The survey will help to influence national housing strategies.

“Participants in the survey will have a chance to win one of five £50 cash prizes.

“You can find a digital version at age.scot/housingsurvey or you can pop into my constituency office in East Bridge Street, Falkirk, to pick up a paper copy”.

The deadline for responses is Sunday next week (January 19).‬