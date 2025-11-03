Falkirk residents invited to attend NHS Forth Valley health board annual review meeting
Taking place in the board’s HQ at Carseview House, in Castle Business Park, Stirling, the meeting runs from 1.30pm to 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 19, with the option for people to join online.
The meeting will be hosted by NHS Forth Valley health board chairperson Neena Mahal.
She said: “Our annual review meeting provides an opportunity to hear more about service developments, achievements and challenges over the last year as well as our plans and priorities for the future.
“We also welcome any questions people may have about their local health services and the issues which matter most to them, although it won’t be possible to answer patient specific queries.”
Anyone wishing to attend, either in person or online, can book a place on the NHS Forth Valley website or by calling 01786 457397.