Falkirk residents can help stop Sepsis

Sepsis research charity FEAT is looking for more volunteers and fundraisers to help in its ongoing campaign to stop the potentially deadly illness from taking more lives.

As the only charity in the UK dedicated to raising money for research into Sepsis, FEAT already funds a pioneering study at Edinburgh University’s prestigious Roslin Institute and also provides backing for awareness campaigns to help people spot its symptoms.

Sepsis Research (FEAT) chief operating officer Colin Graham

Sepsis is a condition caused by the body’s response to an infection – where the body normally releases chemicals into the bloodstream to fight an infection, Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to these chemicals is out of balance, triggering changes that can damage multiple organ systems often leading to death.

The illness kills an estimated 52,000 people in the UK – over 4000 in Scotland – every year, while many victims who survive lose limbs.

Colin Graham, of FEAT, said: “Many people use New Year to make changes to their lives and we would like to encourage them to do that by helping us to help others. And why not do it by having fun and raising money for an excellent cause like FEAT at the same time whether as an individual or as a club?

“If someone’s New Year resolution is to get fit or lose weight, we can help them with the challenge, whether it’s running a 10k or marathon, a parachute jump or sponsored walk.”

Visit www.sepsisresearch.org.uk for more information.