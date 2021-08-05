Falkirk politician welcomes Covid vaccination programme extended to 16 and 17-year-olds

All youths aged 16 and 17 will be offered an initial dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from tomorrow, August 6, in line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds in mainland Scotland will be invited to register their interest through the online portal at NHS Inform and will then be sent an appointment via text message or email.

Eligible young people in Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles will be contacted by their health board and invited to attend clinics.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Scotland are being offered their first dose of the Pfzier/BioNTech vaccine. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Alternatively, drop-in clinics will be available for 16 and 17-years-olds.

The start date for clinics opening for this age group will be confirmed shortly.

Anyone who doesn’t register an interest or attend a drop-in clinic, once open, will be sent an appointment invitation through the post.

It is expected that everyone in this age group will have been offered a vaccination appointment by the end of September.

Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP, said: “I encourage all those who are eligible to receive the vaccine to come forward and receive it.

“It is incredibly important for those eligible to receive the vaccine. The latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has extended the vaccination programme to 16 to 17-years-olds, and to young people aged between 12 to 17 years who have underlying health conditions.

“Getting vaccinated continues to be the best way to protect yourself and those around you.”

Visit www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine for further information.

