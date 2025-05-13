Falkirk parents urged to call support line if they are concerned about their child's mental health

Children First urges parents across Falkirk area to reach out for help this mental health awareness week

As mental health awareness week, May 12 to May 18, continues, the Scottish children’s charity is looking for parents and carers across the country to call their support line if they are worried about their child’s mental health.

A recent survey commissioned by the Children First showed a staggering 92 per cent of children and young people aged 11 to 25 in Scotland were worried about mental health.

The same survey showed less than one in four children believed childhood is better now than when their parents were young.

A helpline is available to parents and carers if they have concerns about their children's mental health (Picture: Submitted)

Last year more than two thirds of the people who contacted Children First’s national support line were worried about a child’s emotional wellbeing.

From mental health, money worries and online harm, to struggles at school, the charity’s support line offers emotional, practical and financial support to any family in Scotland.

Last year Children First’s support line gave expert, confidential advice to more than 2500 families and supported over 9400 people in 2024.

Simon McGowan, Children First, assistant director, said: “Every day our support line team are helping more and more families who are desperately worried about their child’s mental health.

“No family should struggle alone. Whatever your concern about your child, we are here to help. Our friendly team can provide expert support and advice that can make all the difference.”

People can call the Children First support line on 08000 28 22 33 or visit the website.

